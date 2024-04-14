×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:23 IST

NorthEast United FC end campaign on high note

NorthEast United FC ended their Indian Super League campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.
Parthib Gogoi | Image:X/Parthib Gogoi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NorthEast United FC ended their Indian Super League campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday.

Though the Highlanders were unable to qualify for the playoffs, they gave a good account of themselves against the Juggernauts, who succumbed to their third loss in their last five games.

Sergio Lobera & Co. hence finished the league season with 39 points and will be battling in the playoffs for a place in the semi-final.

The Highlanders, who were last in the table in 2022-23, round off this campaign in the seventh spot with 26 points from 22 matches to their name.

It was a clinical outing by the Highlanders, and young attacker Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring for them in this dominant performance.

Gogoi had started the season by scoring in each of their first three league games. He brought the curtains down on the campaign with a goal to his name, albeit in a different style.

Renowned for his out-of-the-box efforts, Parthib tapped in a low cross in the 12th minute to start the scoring for the Highlanders.

Four minutes later, the home team doubled their lead and it was their Spanish talisman Nestor Albiach who swung into action for the same.

Parthib, lively in the final third, laid the ball up for Nestor, who carried the ball into the Odisha FC box with effortless ease and put it past Lalthuammawia Ralte to round off one of the most captivating solo efforts of the season.

The Juggernauts had a chance to pull a goal back soon afterwards. Odisha FC attacker Pranjil Bhumij drew a foul inside the 18-yard box in the 24th minute, but Roy Krishna’s shot from the spot was saved in the bottom left corner by NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.

This was the first time that Krishna missed a penalty in his ISL career, having converted each of his previous 10 efforts.

The Highlanders made them pay for this slip-up, with Phalguni Singh getting his name on the scoresheet in the added time of the first half.

Gogoi’s cross inside the centre of the box was lapped upon and netted in by Phalguni for his team’s third goal of the night, and effectively hand them a formidable lead in the proceedings. 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 00:23 IST

