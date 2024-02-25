Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:21 IST
'NOT ACCEPTABLE': Inter Kashi's Peter Hartley alleges RKFC player spat on him during I-league match
Inter Kashi striker Peter Hartley has allaged that an RKFC player threw spit on him during a heated second-tier football match in I-league.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
The Indian Football landscape has had a fair share of disputable moments throughout the years. But the latest incident took place during a match in a second-tier Indian football league, and British centre-back player Peter Hartley has flagged the incident over social media which has left football fans enraged. Hartley has accused a player from Real Kashmir FC that he spat on him during an intense clash between second-tier teams Inter Kashi and Real Kashmir FC.
Also Read: Luis Enrique unveils astounding impact of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid speculation on PSG squad
Advertisement
Peter Hartley calls out Shaher Shaheen, says RKFC player spat on his face
Accusations flared during the intense I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and Inter Kashi after Inter centre-back Peter Hartley claimed that RKFC's Shaher Shaheen had spat on his face. Hartley's annoyance reached a breaking point when, after the apparent incident, he was issued a red card for strongly pressuring the referee to discipline Shaheen. The tension surrounding the match was further heightened by Real Kashmir's equalizer in injury time.
Advertisement
After the I-league match, the veteran centre-back player took to X (Formerly Twitter) to express his dissatisfaction over the incident and said he would seek all the options to report the player who spat on him.
Advertisement
'17 years I’ve played professional football. Today I was spat into my face by number 16 of [@realkashmirfc]. I’ve played in India for 4 years. This is not acceptable in our sport and certainly not acceptable in this country. I will be exploiting the options to report this player and he’s football club. I can’t believe we are in 2024 and this kind of misconduct is still happening. Very disappointed and feel the player should be punished for he’s actions,' Peter Hartley said on X.
Also Read: Raphinha stars as Barcelona beats Getafe 4-0 to move into 2nd place in Spain
Advertisement
Peter Hartley has been an active player in the Indian Football circuit and is a centre-back player. Currently a part of the second-tier club Inter Kashi, Hartley competed in the ISL with Jamshedpur FC and had quite a good time with the team. After a stint with Hartlepool United, he returned to India to join Inter Kashi and was the I-League club's first-ever signing.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:21 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.