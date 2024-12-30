'It Doesn’t Mean Anything': Nottingham Forest Manager Gives Harsh Reality Check After Team Moves Into Second In EPL

In a big surprise to everyone, Nottingham Forest have made a massive climb in the English Premier League standings and are now sitting in second place behind league leaders Liverpool. Liverpool currently hold a steady lead in the Premier League table and Nottingham Forest sit right behind them and ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea. Now Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has given his brutal take on Nottingham being second in the league.

EPL Table Having A Vintage Feel To It

The Premier League table is starting to have a 1979 kind of feel to it — with Liverpool at the top of the standings and Nottingham Forest in second place as the closest challenger.

Liverpool padded its lead with a 5-0 rout of West Ham on Sunday, while upstart Nottingham Forest climbed into second place by beating Everton 2-0 to continue its surprising push for a Champions League place.

Forest was runner-up behind Liverpool in the English top tier in 1979 – the same year it won the first of two straight European Cups under Brian Clough – but hasn’t finished that high in the domestic first division since then.

Nottingham Forest Being In Second Might Not Last Very Long

The club’s long-suffering fans finally have reason to believe that the good times are back under Nuno Espirito Santo. Although the Portuguese manager was the first to point out that his team may not stay in second place for very long.

“It doesn’t mean anything,” Nuno said of his team’s position. “We haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Forest could find itself back in fourth place by Jan. 1 as it is only one point above Arsenal and two ahead of Chelsea, with both London clubs having a game in hand.