Ollie McBurnie celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane stadium | Image: AP

Ollie McBurnie struck in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as last-place Sheffield United fought back to draw 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea had scored twice in stoppage time on Thursday to beat Manchester United 4-3 at Stamford Bridge. But Mauricio Pochettino's team suffered its latest setback at Bramall Lane after twice squandering winning positions.

Thiago Silva, making his 100th Premier League start, opened the scoring in the 11th minute by turning in Conor Gallagher’s corner with a volley that crept just inside the post.

Jayden Bogle evened the score in the 32nd when firing in from a tight angle after Gustavo Hamer's pass.

Noni Madueke restored Chelsea’s lead in the 66th minute after an assist from Cole Palmer, who then had an effort tipped over the bar by Ivo Grbic.

Anel Ahmedhodzic pulled off a last-ditch tackle to stop Nicolas Jackson from extending Chelsea's lead before McBurnie salvaged a point for Sheffield by firing in from close range.