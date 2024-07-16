Published 10:33 IST, July 16th 2024
Once Yamal and Williams helped Spain out of its 'tiki-taka' rut, no rival could resist at Euro 2024
The youthful spark of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams combined perfectly with the veteran poise of Rodri and other mainstays who had yet to win a major trophy as Spain completed its superb Euro 2024 with a 2-1 win over England on Sunday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal smile with their medals next to the trophy after winning the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany | Image: AP
