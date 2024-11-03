sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:48 IST, November 3rd 2024

Osasuna dedicates soccer win to its coach and to victims of deadly floods in Valencia region

After scoring Osasuna's winning goal, Ante Budimir showed fans a jersey with the words “Be strong Valencia.”He and his teammates dedicated Osasuna's 1-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Saturday to the victims of the deadly floods that hit the Valencia region this week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain was struck by flash floods recently.
Spain was struck by flash floods recently. | Image: AP
