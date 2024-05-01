Advertisement

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shockingly revealed that he has suffered depression 'several times' during his career. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said that he first experienced such a mental illness during Jose Mourinho's stint at Old Trafford. The Frenchman endured a difficult time with the Portuguese manager, who stripped Pogba of the team's vice-captaincy in September 2018 before facing the axe himself three months later.

Pogba reveals he suffered depression when Mourinho was in charge

While giving an interview to French newspaper Le Figaro, Paul Pogba said, "Completely, and several times during my career. I have been through it, but we don’t talk about it. Sometimes you don’t even know you have depression, you just want to be isolated, to be all alone, these are the unmistakable signs. From a personal perspective, that started when I was with Jose Mourinho at Manchester."

So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus!🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oLHziYinDL — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba)

The 29-year old went on to add that they are not superheroes and that they too can suffer mental health difficulties like others.

"You ask yourself if there is something wrong with you because you have never experienced these moments in your life. Of course, we earn a lot of money and we don’t complain, really. But that does not prevent you from going through these moments in your life – like the whole world – which are more difficult than others. We are not superheroes, we are only human beings."

Previously, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry had highlighted how it is difficult for footballers to express their concerns over mental health difficulties, an opinion that Pogba concurred with. "I agree entirely with Titi (Henry)," said the Manchester United midfielder. "Football is the most individual of team sports. One is judged every three days. We have to be good all the time, although we have worries like everyone, whether that's with our partners, our coach, in everyday life. Of course, you will feel it in your body, in your head, and you can have a month, even a year when you are not great. But you can’t say it – publicly anyway. Everything is inside your head, the mind controls everything and all top athletes go through these moments, but very few talk about it."