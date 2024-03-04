Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:13 IST
Pedri, Frenkie De Jong injured in first half of Barca’s game at Athletic Bilbao in Spanish league
Due to injuries during the first half of Barcelona's Spanish league match against Athletic Bilbao, midfielders Frenkie De Jong & Pedri had to be replaced.
Barcelona midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri had to be substituted because of injuries in the first half against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
De Jong left the match in the 26th minute after twisting his ankle. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Pedri appeared to hurt a leg muscle in the 45th and looked to be in tears on the bench after being substituted.
Lamine Yamal replaced Pedri, while Fermín López came on for De Jong.
The club has not given details about the injuries.
The match was tied 0-0 at halftime.
Barcelona hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league on Friday before welcoming Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on March 12. The first leg in Italy ended 1-1.
Barcelona entered the weekend nine points behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid.
Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:13 IST
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
