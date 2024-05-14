Updated May 14th, 2024 at 12:49 IST
'You say it’s all about money?...': Pep's FURIOUS response to suggestions that City made PL Boring
Pep Guardiola was absolutely furious in his pre match press conference ahead of City vs Tottenham over his side not getting enough credit for their achievements
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was absolutely furious with journalists in his pre match press conference over suggestions that Manchester City with their monetary might and dominance have made the Premier League boring.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won three consecutive Premier League titles and are bidding to become the first team in history of the competition to win four consecutive Premier League titles.
Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League on Wednesday 14th March 2024, they are currently a point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table but will play their game in hand at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium tonight. A win can send Manchester City two points clear at the top of Premier League table.
Pep Guardiola Furious over ‘Boring’ Allegations
Pep Guardiola addressed the massive clash in media and got triggered when he was asked whether Manchester City's dominance had made the Premier League boring to watch.
Pep Guardiola slammed the suggestion and asked for more respect towards his side. He simply said that the team needs more respect because of how difficult the competition is.
“It's boring? It's not because before you know what it was. It was the money," said Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola further went on to say that before the boring allegations, there were money allegations on his side and mentioned that if it was all about the money then Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea should've won a lot more Premier League crowns.
“You say it's all about the money. It's the reason why Manchester United should have won all the titles. All of them and the second. Chelsea, all of them. And Arsenal, all the titles. Because they've spent much more money in the last 5-6 years than us net. They should be there and they are not there”, said a furious Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City Players
The Spanish manager is certainly aware of what's at stake for Manchester City in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs and wants his players to come out of the blocks accordingly.
He has warned his players in his pre match press conference that a failure to win against Tottenham would mean that they can forget about the Premier League.
