Advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was absolutely furious with journalists in his pre match press conference over suggestions that Manchester City with their monetary might and dominance have made the Premier League boring.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won three consecutive Premier League titles and are bidding to become the first team in history of the competition to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Advertisement

Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League on Wednesday 14th March 2024, they are currently a point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table but will play their game in hand at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium tonight. A win can send Manchester City two points clear at the top of Premier League table.

Also Read | The SHOCKING condition of Old Trafford and Manchester United REVEALED

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola Furious over ‘Boring’ Allegations

Pep Guardiola addressed the massive clash in media and got triggered when he was asked whether Manchester City's dominance had made the Premier League boring to watch.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola slammed the suggestion and asked for more respect towards his side. He simply said that the team needs more respect because of how difficult the competition is.

“It's boring? It's not because before you know what it was. It was the money," said Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola further went on to say that before the boring allegations, there were money allegations on his side and mentioned that if it was all about the money then Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea should've won a lot more Premier League crowns.

“You say it's all about the money. It's the reason why Manchester United should have won all the titles. All of them and the second. Chelsea, all of them. And Arsenal, all the titles. Because they've spent much more money in the last 5-6 years than us net. They should be there and they are not there”, said a furious Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

🥇 Man United

🥈 Chelsea

🥉 Arsenal



Pep was irritated by suggestions the PL has become ‘boring’ due to @ManCity’s dominance and claimed @ManUtd, @ChelseaFC and @Arsenal should have won ALL the titles due to the money they’ve spent compared to City 😤



🔗 https://t.co/YllOpzVoUQ pic.twitter.com/oxMqK0h6OX — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV)

Also Read | 'I'm just leaving PSG...': Kylian Mbappe drops MAJOR update on Real Madrid announcement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City Players

The Spanish manager is certainly aware of what's at stake for Manchester City in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs and wants his players to come out of the blocks accordingly.

Advertisement

He has warned his players in his pre match press conference that a failure to win against Tottenham would mean that they can forget about the Premier League.