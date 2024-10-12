sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 21:45 IST, October 12th 2024

Peru upsets Bielsa's Uruguay 1-0 and ends winless run in South American World Cup qualifying

Peru has won its first match in South American World Cup qualifying at the expense of coach Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay. The 1-0 home win Friday gave the hosts a boost in the 10-team round-robin competition after a long losing streak.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Miguel Araujo
Peru's Miguel Araujo celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Uruguay during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at National Stadium in Lima | Image: AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:45 IST, October 12th 2024