Published 21:45 IST, October 12th 2024
Peru upsets Bielsa's Uruguay 1-0 and ends winless run in South American World Cup qualifying
Peru has won its first match in South American World Cup qualifying at the expense of coach Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay. The 1-0 home win Friday gave the hosts a boost in the 10-team round-robin competition after a long losing streak.
Peru's Miguel Araujo celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Uruguay during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at National Stadium in Lima | Image: AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo
