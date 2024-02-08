Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
Peter Crouch's stunning reply on '10ft Tall Alien' in Brazil needs award for 'greatest comment ever'
With a funny joke at his expense, former England striker, Peter Crouch played true to his image as one of social media's wittiest footballers of all-time.
One of England’s most famous strikers, Peter Crouch, who has always been famed for his social media wit after his retirement, did not miss the chance to take advantage of a recent viral video showing two enigmatic people in Brazil that some said were aliens.
Peter Crouch hilariously remarked that he and his family were on a holiday
The video, which featured stretched 10-foot-tall individuals on Ilha do Mel, a tiny island off the coast of Parana, Brazil, went viral on social networking sites such as X (previously Twitter). The video, which showed the strange people standing on a hilltop with their arms moving swiftly, immediately went viral, garnering over eight million views.
In response to the unusual scene, Peter Crouch quipped on X, "We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time," as he re-tweeted the footage. Crouch's smart and engaging social media comments are consistent with his reputation.
X audiences immediately saw a connection between the enigmatic figures in the Brazilian clip and Peter Crouch's famed 'robot-dance celebration,' a hallmark motion popularized by the 6ft 7 striker during his football career. The hilarious connection to Crouch's memorable celebration adds an intriguing twist to the video's supposition about the creatures.
Contrary to the joking assertion in the tweet, Peter Crouch was in London at the time, attending the Alexandra Palace Snooker Masters with former England teammate Joe Cole. Crouch has been a famous sight at the stadium, having been observed in the audience the previous month during the World Darts Championship, mingling with fans and enjoying the proceedings.
January 11th, 2024
