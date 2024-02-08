Advertisement

One of ‌England’s most famous strikers, Peter Crouch, who has always been famed for his social media wit after his retirement, did not miss the chance to take advantage of a recent viral video showing two enigmatic people in Brazil that some said were aliens.

3 things you need to know

Peter Crouch was known for his tallness during his playing career

The star striker was seen at his best while playing for Liverpool

Crouch made a funny comment on the recent viral video from Brazil

Peter Crouch hilariously remarked that he and his family were on a holiday

The video, which featured stretched 10-foot-tall individuals on Ilha do Mel, a tiny island off the coast of Parana, Brazil, went viral on social networking sites such as X (previously Twitter). The video, which showed the strange people standing on a hilltop with their arms moving swiftly, immediately went viral, garnering over eight million views.

In response to the unusual scene, Peter Crouch quipped on X, "We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time," as he re-tweeted the footage. Crouch's smart and engaging social media comments are consistent with his reputation.

We were on a family holiday pls respect our privacy at this time https://t.co/1OmazfJcS9 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 10, 2024

X audiences immediately saw a connection between the enigmatic figures in the Brazilian clip and Peter Crouch's famed 'robot-dance celebration,' a hallmark motion popularized by the 6ft 7 striker during his football career. The hilarious connection to Crouch's memorable celebration adds an intriguing twist to the video's supposition about the creatures.

Contrary to the joking assertion in the tweet, Peter Crouch was in London at the time, attending the Alexandra Palace Snooker Masters with former England teammate Joe Cole. Crouch has been a famous sight at the stadium, having been observed in the audience the previous month during the World Darts Championship, mingling with fans and enjoying the proceedings.