Published 19:27 IST, October 13th 2024

Pochettino wins US debut as Musah and Pepi score second-half goals in 2-0 victory over Panama

Mauricio Pochettino won his debut as U.S. coach, getting a 49th-minute goal from Yunus Musah off an assist from AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic and a stoppage-time strike from Ricardo Pepi for a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mauricio Pochettino
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino and first assistant coach Jesus Perez stand for international friendly soccer match against Panama | Image: AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez
