In a friendly match tomorrow at 1:15 am, Portugal will face Sweden at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. As two formidable European teams clash, fans can anticipate an engaging showcase of skill and strategy. With both sides eager to make an impression, this encounter promises to be an intriguing spectacle. Well, many have wondered whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the match or not, let’s take a look at the latest reports on the topic and the live-streaming details of the international friendly encounter.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo available for the Portugal vs Sweden match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing the Portugal vs Sweden match as the manager has given him rest.

Portugal vs Sweden live streaming details

When will the Portugal vs Sweden international friendly match be played?

The international friendly match between Portugal and Sweden will take place on Friday, March 22, at 1:15 a.m. IST.

Where will the international friendly match of Portugal vs Sweden take place?

Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques will host the international friendly match between Portugal and Sweden.

🇵🇹🥹 Wholesome moment of Cristiano Ronaldo and his son a few years ago! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zdrIHwgYiQ — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 20, 2024

Where can I watch the Portugal vs Sweden international friendly match live on television in India?

The Sony Sports Network networks in India will broadcast live coverage of the international friendly match between Sweden and Portugal.

Where to watch the Portugal vs Sweden live streaming of the international friendly match?

The Portugal vs Sweden live streaming of the international friendly match will live on the SonyLiv app and website plus on the JioTv app.

Where to watch Portugal vs Sweden live streaming and telecast in other countries?

Argentina: ESPN Star+

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Nitro, RTL+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV, Multiscreen RTP, Play Channel 11

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus

Portugal vs Sweden predicted playing XI

Portugal: Costa; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, J. Neves; Bernardo, Ramos, Leao

Sweden: Olsen; Holm, Hien, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Cajuste, Larsson, Forsburg; Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Isak