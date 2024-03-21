×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Portugal vs Sweden live streaming: When and where to watch international football friendly match?

Get hold of the Portugal vs Sweden live streaming details for the international friendly match, learn whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play or not.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Portugal became one of the first countries to secure a direct qualification to Euro 2024
Portugal became one of the first countries to secure a direct qualification to Euro 2024 | Image:Cristiano/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a friendly match tomorrow at 1:15 am, Portugal will face Sweden at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. As two formidable European teams clash, fans can anticipate an engaging showcase of skill and strategy. With both sides eager to make an impression, this encounter promises to be an intriguing spectacle. Well, many have wondered whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play in the match or not, let’s take a look at the latest reports on the topic and the live-streaming details of the international friendly encounter. 

Is Cristiano Ronaldo available for the Portugal vs Sweden match? 

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing the Portugal vs Sweden match as the manager has given him rest. 

Portugal vs Sweden live streaming details

When will the Portugal vs Sweden international friendly match be played?

The international friendly match between Portugal and Sweden will take place on Friday, March 22, at 1:15 a.m. IST.

Advertisement

Where will the international friendly match of Portugal vs Sweden take place?

Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques will host the international friendly match between Portugal and Sweden.

Advertisement

Where can I watch the Portugal vs Sweden international friendly match live on television in India?

The Sony Sports Network networks in India will broadcast live coverage of the international friendly match between Sweden and Portugal.

Where to watch the Portugal vs Sweden live streaming of the international friendly match?

The Portugal vs Sweden live streaming  of the international friendly match will live on the SonyLiv app and website plus on the JioTv app.

Where to watch Portugal vs Sweden live streaming and telecast in other countries?

Argentina: ESPN Star+

France: L’Equipe Web

Advertisement

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Nitro, RTL+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Advertisement

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV, Multiscreen RTP, Play Channel 11

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360

Advertisement

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

Advertisement

USA: Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus

Also Read: Luxembourg looks to be soccer's next Cinderella story

Advertisement

Portugal vs Sweden predicted playing XI

Portugal: Costa; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, J. Neves; Bernardo, Ramos, Leao

Advertisement

Sweden: Olsen; Holm, Hien, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Cajuste, Larsson, Forsburg; Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Isak

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
results

Meghalaya Lottery Result

2 minutes ago
Election's housing impact

Election's housing impact

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

3 minutes ago
India's Fertility Rate Down From 6.2 To Under 2 Since 1950, Will Fall To 1.3 In 2050: Lancet Study

India's Fertility Rate

4 minutes ago
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Model Code: EC Directs Ce

5 minutes ago
Housing prices rose

US Housing Recovery

5 minutes ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

6 minutes ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

7 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

9 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

12 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

13 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

15 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

17 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

18 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo