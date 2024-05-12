Advertisement

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag have endured a disastrous campaign in the Premier League 2023-24 season as they find themselves at the 8th spot in the table, three points adrift of Chelsea and Newcastle with a game in hand.

Manchester United have only won one out of their last seven premier league games. They are currently in 8th spot with 54 points in 35 games, meanwhile Chelsea have 57 points in 36 games and Newcastle with the same points.

Heading into play their 36th game of the season against Arsenal, the equation for Manchester United is simple win all the remaining games and see how the table rolls.

Can Manchester United still qualify for Europa League?

The path for Manchester United to seal Europa League qualification via the Premier League table looks tougher and tougher. They are to face Newcastle and they need Newcastle to drop points as well but even if they finish on level with Newcastle and Chelsea on points, their goal difference of -3 is abysmal and will prove to be their Achilles heel in any such scenario.

As it stands Chelsea might edge out Manchester United for the seventh spot. Which means, there is a possibility that Manchester United won't even participate in the UEFA Conference League. When the club is trying a new project and trying to attract top quality players in the transfer window, missing out on Europe altogether could spell disaster for them.

An outside Chance to make Europa League

Despite their precarious position in the Premier League table, Manchester United still have their destiny to play Europa League football next season in their own hands.

Manchester United will be facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 25th May, 2024 and the winner of the FA cup gets a guaranteed spot in next season's Europa League.

Hence despite finishing at 8th spot in the Premier League table, Manchester United can qualify for the Europa League next season by winning the FA Cup final against their ‘noisy neighbours’.