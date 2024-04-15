Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta fired back at a journalist after being questioned over debatable choices which potentially led to his side's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in the English premier league.

Mikel Arteta came under scrutiny as some of his decisions were cited as the reason behind Arsenal's shock defeat to Aston Villa which saw the Gunners lose pace to Manchester City in the race to win premier league title.

Arteta decided not to start Gabriel Martinelli for the match against Aston Villa as Leandro Trossard took his place in the starting lineup. Additionally, Jorginho was also put on the bench. These moves raised eyebrows from a lot of people in the media and Arsenal fans ahead of a vital clash.

As it turned out his decisions proved costly as two late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins handed Arsenal their first league defeat of 2024 and are now two points off Manchester City at the top of the standings.

Arteta fires back at journalist with fiery response

Mikel Arteta was visibly frustrated in his post match press conference when a journalist questioned him over not playing Martinelli and Jorginho.

Arteta didn't hold back and fired back with a fiery response saying, “Because I am the manager, and I decide the lineup”.

Arteta Urges Arsenal Players to ‘Stand Up’

Arsenal entered the weekend top of the table but their loss to Aston Villa handed the advantage over to Manchester City.

Despite the defeat Mikel Arteta was adamant that his players should not lose hope as the title race was far from over. He challenged his side to stand up to adversity.

"If one result is going to block us, that then we are not strong enough. If you want to win titles, when you have this moment you have to stand up”, said Arteta.

After defeat to Aston Villa, Arsenal currently sit second in the Premier League standings, tied on points with Liverpool and two points adrift of Manchester City for the top spot.