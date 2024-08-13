sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |

Published 17:58 IST, August 13th 2024

Premier League will have a different look when the season starts; Here's what's changed

For the 2024-25 season starting on Friday, there are five newly hired managers, around $1.6 billion worth of new players (and counting), new offside technology, updated financial regulations and a tweaked match schedule.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arsenal
Arsenal players | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:58 IST, August 13th 2024