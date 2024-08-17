sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:01 IST, August 17th 2024

PSG opens post-Mbappé era with 4-1 win at Le Havre in French league

Paris Saint-Germain got its post-Kylian Mbappé era off a winning start Friday by beating Le Havre 4-1 in its French league opener. However, the scoreline was more comfortable than the performance suggested, with PSG’s last three goals coming in the final five minutes.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Luis Enrique and Erdin Terzic
Luis Enrique and Erdin Terzic | Image: AP
