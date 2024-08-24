sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:44 IST, August 24th 2024

PSG routs Montpellier 6-0 to continue impressive start to life without Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain seems to be doing just fine without Kylian Mbappe.PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as it starts life without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid this offseason

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
PSG
PSG | Image: AP
