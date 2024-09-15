Published 23:00 IST, September 15th 2024
PSG sends support to defender Nuno Mendes after racial abuse
Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes was the target of abusive and racist comments on social media after a French league game .The club condemned the abuse and expressed its "full support” Sunday for the Portugal left back, who was targeted following PSG's 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.
Nuno Mendes Celebrates With Achraf Hakimi | Image: AP
23:00 IST, September 15th 2024