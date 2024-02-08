English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

PSG vs Brest Live Streaming: How to watch French Cup match in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the PSG vs Brest French Cup Round of 16 match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the details given.

Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty against Newcastle in UCL. | Image:AP
PSG will take on Brest in the round of 16 of the French Cup today. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes. Though Paris St-Germain are yet to attain a victory over Brest this season, yet they will enter as the favourites and they have a much stronger side on the paper. For PSG the goal-scoring onus would be on Kylian Mbappe.

The last time these two sides met was on January 28. They played a 2-all draw back then. Thus, an intriguing battle is seemingly in the awaits. Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will the PSG vs Brest French Cup game be played?

The PSG vs Brest quarter-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. In India, the match will air after midnight, hence, In India it will take place on February 8, 2024.

Where is the PSG vs Brest French Cup match taking place?

The PSG vs Brest French Cup Round of 16 match will take place at Parc des Princes.

At what time will the PSG vs Brest French Cup start?

The PSG vs Brest French Cup Round of 16 match will kick off at 1:40 AM IST. 

How to watch PSG vs Brest French Cup live telecast in India?

The PSG vs Brest match will not live in India.

How to watch PSG vs Brest live French Cup live streaming in India?

The PSG vs Brest match will be live-streamed on DAZN.

How to watch PSG vs Brest live French Cup live streaming in UK?

The PSG vs Brest match will be live-streamed on DAZN.

How to watch PSG vs Brest live French Cup live streaming in USA?

The PSG vs Brest match will be live-streamed on DAZN.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

