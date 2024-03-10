Advertisement

In an anticipated matchup, Paris Saint-Germain, positioned at the top of the league standings, faces off against Reims, currently placed ninth. With PSG showcasing consistent form, Reims will aim to reverse recent setbacks. Both teams have demonstrated varied goal-scoring capabilities, and this encounter promises to be an intriguing battle. PSG's recent victorious outings contrast Reims' struggle for momentum, setting the stage for an engaging clash.

Will Kylian Mbappe play in the PSG vs Reims match?

Though he is set to leave the club at the end of the season, there is no love lost between Kylian Mbappe and PSG. He is outrightly fit and would like to carry forward the momentum gained through in the last match. Thus, with that being the case, he is expected to feature in the starting line-up.

What date PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 match will be played?

PSG vs Reims will be played on March 10, Sunday.

Where will the PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 match be played?

PSG vs Reims will be played at the Parc des Princes.

What time will the PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 match begin?

PSG vs Reims will start at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 match?

PSG vs Reims will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in India?

PSG vs Reims will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Also Read | Stalemate in Villarreal as home side draws with Getafe in La Liga

Advertisement

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the UK?

PSG vs Reims will be live-streamed on TNT Sports.

Advertisement

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in the USA?

PSG vs Reims will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

Advertisement

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in France?

PSG vs Reims will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Canal+.

Advertisement

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of the Ligue 1 2023-24 match in Australia?

PSG vs Reims will be live-streamed on beIN sports.

Advertisement

How to watch PSG vs Reims live streaming of Ligue 1 2023-24 match in UAE?

PSG vs Reims will be live-streamed on beIN Sports and Sport 5.

Advertisement

What are the Predicted Line-ups for PSG vs Reims Ligue 1 2023-24 game?

PSG Predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Advertisement

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernández; Soler, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola

Reims Predicted lineup (4-3-3):

Advertisement

Diouf; Koudou, Agbadou, Abdelhamid, De Smet; Teuma, Richardson, Munetsi; Khadra, Daramy, Ito