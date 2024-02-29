English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

Puneri Paltan set to battle Haryana Steelers in Final of PKL Season 10

Republic Sports Desk
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan | Image:PKL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Puneri Paltan square off against Haryana Steelers in the final of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on March 1 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST and both teams will be aiming the clinch their first-ever PKL title.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers form guide

Puneri Paltan head into this contest on the back of a win against Patna Pirates on February 28. They won semi-final 1 by a 37-21 scoreline and it was their 18th win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers’ last match saw them get the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in semi-final 2 by a 31-27 scoreline on February 28.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record

In PKL history, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times.

Puneri Paltan lead the head-to-head record, winning 8 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 5 occasions. One match between these sides ended in a tie.

The last Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers match saw the former come out on top with a 51-36 victory earlier in Season 10.

After 22 league stage matches, Puneri Paltan finished first on the PKL Season 10 points table. They won 17, lost 2, and tied thrice, amassing 96 points.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers finished fifth in the league stage after winning 13, losing 8, and playing out a tie. They accumulated a total of 70 points.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers top players

Puneri Paltan

With 117 raid points in 21 matches in Season 10, Mohit Goyat leads the raiding department for Puneri Paltan. 

Puneri Paltan’s defence will be led by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh who has pocketed 97 tackle points in 23 games in PKL 10.

Aslam Inamdar is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 164 points so far.

Haryana Steelers

Vinay has been the top raider for Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He has picked up 160 raid points in 22 matches, including 39 do-or-die raid points.

Rahul Sethpal leads the defence for Haryana Steelers and has scored 71 tackle points in 22 matches. 

PKL Stats, Records and Milestones

Mohit Goyat from Puneri Paltan is 4 raid points away from 400 raid points across his PKL career.

Sanket Sawant of Puneri Paltan has to score 6 more tackle points to reach 100 tackle points in PKL.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 20:01 IST

