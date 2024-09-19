Published 19:27 IST, September 19th 2024
Punjab FC target successive wins; Odisha FC aim to snap away losing streak
A depleted Punjab FC will look to make adjustments in the absence of key striker Luka Majcen and aim for a maiden win over Odisha FC when they host them in an ISL match here on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Majcen shines as Punjab FC leave it late against Kerala Blasters FC | Image: www.indiansuperleague.com
