Published 19:27 IST, September 19th 2024

Punjab FC target successive wins; Odisha FC aim to snap away losing streak

A depleted Punjab FC will look to make adjustments in the absence of key striker Luka Majcen and aim for a maiden win over Odisha FC when they host them in an ISL match here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
