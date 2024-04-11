Advertisement

In the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg, PSG faced Barcelona in an intense battle that ended with a 2-3 victory for Barcelona. The match saw an impressive display of skills from both teams, with Ousmane Dembélé (48') and Vitinha (50') scoring for PSG, while Raphinha (37', 62') and Andreas Christensen (77') found the net for FC Barcelona. The match marked another masterclass performance, during which PSG had 18 shots with 6 on target, 59% possession, and 567 passes with an 88% accuracy. On the other hand, Barcelona had 15 shots with 7 on target, 41% possession, and 395 passes with an 83% accuracy. A total of 14 fouls and 7 corners added to the excitement at Parc des Princes.

Also Read: Sergio Aguero wins big with SMART bet on Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Advertisement

Barcelona humbles PSG at their home by 3-2 victory

Brazilian forward Raphinha put on an incredible display, scoring two vital goals to lead Barcelona past Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. It was a successful neutralisation of Kylian Mbappe's powerful threat from PSG, which frustrated him in his attempts to have an impact upfront.

Advertisement

Barcelona, coached by Xavi Hernandez, showed off their strength early on against their French opponents, who are still vying for their first Champions League title. With a brilliant rebound goal in the 37th minute, Raphinha took advantage of custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma's error in clearing a cross from his area to break the deadlock for Barcelona.

Also Read: Real Madrid and Manchester City produce fireworks in UCL

Donnarumma's hesitancy was evident throughout the game as he made mistakes and showed bad timing, which nearly led to a goal for Barcelona early in the first half.

Advertisement

But after the break, PSG came out stronger thanks to manager Luis Enrique's tactical substitution of attacker Bradley Barcola for Marco Asensio.

When Ousmane Dembele scored with a strong shot into the top corner in the 48th minute, it was clear how this forward shift had an impact. Vitinha scored two minutes later to give PSG the lead, quickly capitalising on a counterattack to further demonstrate their superiority.

Advertisement

But in the 62nd minute, Raphinha once again showed off his talent, volleying home a magnificent long pass from replacement Pedri to restore parity and hush the home crowd.

As the game was coming to an end, Andreas Christensen took advantage of Donnarumma's immobility and rose unopposed in the six-yard-box to head in from a corner, giving the Spanish team a slim lead going into the second leg the following week at their home.