sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:58 IST, August 31st 2024

Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick

Brazil forward Raphinha scored a hat trick and set up another as Barcelona routed Valladolid 7-0 and remained perfect with four wins in as many games under new coach Hansi Flick on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Raphinha bags hattrick for Barcelona
Raphinha bags hattrick for Barcelona | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:58 IST, August 31st 2024