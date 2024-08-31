Published 23:58 IST, August 31st 2024
Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick
Brazil forward Raphinha scored a hat trick and set up another as Barcelona routed Valladolid 7-0 and remained perfect with four wins in as many games under new coach Hansi Flick on Saturday.
Raphinha bags hattrick for Barcelona | Image: AP
