Published 23:58 IST, August 31st 2024

Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick

Brazil forward Raphinha scored a hat trick and set up another as Barcelona routed Valladolid 7-0 and remained perfect with four wins in as many games under new coach Hansi Flick on Saturday.