Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Raphinha scores twice as Barcelona beats PSG 3-2 in 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals

In the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 thanks to two goals from Raphinha and a header from substitute Andreas Christensen.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Raphinha
Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
Raphinha scored twice and substitute Andreas Christensen headed the winner as Barcelona won 3-2 at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Christensen met a corner and stooped to head past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 77th minute.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th and Ousmane Dembélé equalized in the 48th against his former club. Three minutes later, midfielder Vitinha put PSG ahead in a pulsating match where Dembélé hit the left post moments before Christensen's goal.

Raphinha curled Barcelona ahead after Donnarumma struggled with Lamine Yamal's slick right-wing cross, which the 16-year-old Spain winger exquisitely flicked with the outside of his left foot.

Sloppy defending from both sides followed.

Kylian Mbappé's left-wing cross was hacked clear by Ronald Araújo and fell to Dembélé, who cut inside Frenkie de Jong and slammed the ball past goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Vitinha was afforded too much space from Fabián Ruiz's pass, and slid a shot under his body.

Raphinha read substitute Pedri's superbly weighted long pass and clipped a volley past Donnarumma, making it 2-2 in the 62nd ahead of Christensen's winner.

A fan ran onto the field seconds after the final whistle but was quickly caught by stewards.

The return leg is next Tuesday in Spain.

In the other quarterfinal Wednesday, Atlético Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

