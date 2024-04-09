Advertisement

Real Madrid are all set to host Manchester City in the first leg of UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Ahead of the mammoth UCL quarterfinal clash, Real Madrid stars have been vocal about the kind of support they want from the Madridismo.

Real Madrid will need all of their home support from the Bernabeu tonight and the players over the last couple of weeks have been sending messages to the fans. Merengues star winger Rodrygo has made a special request to fans as they brace for the clash between two Goliaths.

Rodrygo’s Special request to Madridistas

Rodrygo took to his Instagram story to send out a message to fans. The Brazilian posted a story of Real Madrid fans holding a banner at the Bernabeu saying, “9/4/2024: Come to the Bernabeu wearing white”.

Rodrygo posts a message to Real Madrid fans on his Instagram story

Rodrygo was the star of the Blancos iconic comeback win against City in the second leg of UCL semis in 2022 as he came on to score two goals in added time to take the game to extra time.

The request from Rodrygo comes as Real Madrid will bank on the atmosphere created by Santiago Bernabeu to give them an edge against Manchester City in the quarters. The Bernabeu promises a sea of white for the mammoth clash.

This request follows suit with Real Madrid stars like Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Jr all asking the fans to come out with massive support.

The Blancos are flying high in La Liga this season, but against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City they will face their toughest test of the season so far. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will mark his 200th game in charge in the UCL and knows the level of threat the defending Champions will carry.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City to be played under a closed roof

Ahead of the marquee, clash Real Madrid made a request to UEFA to allow them to close the roof of the Bernabeu during the clash against City. The Merengues request is in attempt to create a suffocating atmosphere for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola when asked about the closed roof in his pre match conference said that it will be special to play under a closed roof and he doesn’t know how he will feel as it will be his first official game under a closed roof.

