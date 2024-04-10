×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Real Madrid and Man City draw 3-3 in frantic 1st leg of Champions League quarterfinals at Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Manchester City have drawn 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rodrygo
Rodrygo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Real Madrid and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, with the first three goals coming in the opening 14 minutes before the rivals exchanged blows again in the second half.

Federico Valverde scored a 79th-minute equalizer for Madrid after City had rallied with Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scoring goals five minutes apart midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Advertisement

Bernardo Silva had put City ahead two minutes into the match, but Madrid rallied with an own-goal by City defender Rúben Dias in the 12th and a score by forward Rodrygo in the 14th.

The second leg will be next Wednesday in Manchester.

Advertisement

It is the third consecutive encounter between the clubs in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Madrid eliminated City in the semifinals in 2022, while City got the best of Madrid at the same stage last year. Both teams went on to win the title after eliminating their rivals.

The match at the Bernabeu went on as scheduled despite of a possible terror threat by the Islamic State, with no security incidents being immediately reported.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

4 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

6 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

9 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

10 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

21 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

22 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

23 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

25 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

29 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

36 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

36 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

38 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

40 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

43 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

an hour ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

an hour ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo