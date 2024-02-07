Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Real Madrid back in front of Girona in Spanish league after 2-0 win at Getafe; Joselu scores twice

In a match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 on Thursday to reclaim the top spot in the league.

Associated Press Television News
Joselu
Joselu celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium | Image: AP
Real Madrid regained the Spanish league lead with a comfortable 2-0 win at Getafe on Thursday in a match rescheduled because of the Spanish Super Cup.

Joselu Mato scored a goal in each half to move Madrid two points clear of Girona at the top of the standings.

It was the sixth straight league victory for Madrid, which is unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions, since a 3-1 league loss at Atletico Madrid in September.

Madrid is 10 points ahead of both Atletico and defending champion Barcelona. Atletico defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-1 on Wednesday, while Barcelona defeated Osasuna 1-0. Both matches were postponed because of the Spanish Super Cup that was won by Madrid last month in Saudi Arabia.

Madrid beat Atletico in the Super Cup semifinal before defeating Barcelona in the final. Atletico later eliminated Madrid in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico plays Madrid on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid opened the scoring against Getafe with a header by Joselu in the 14th minute after a well-placed cross by Lucas Vázquez from the right side. Joselu doubled the lead with a low shot from inside the area in the 56th.

Vinícius Júnior missed two clear chances in one-on-one situations in the second half. Getafe found the woodwork once while trailing 2-0.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team has won 20 games during its 25-match unbeaten streak.

Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger did not return for the second half after getting injured before the break. Ancelotti had few defensive options because of injuries and had to improvise with midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni as a central defender alongside Nacho Fernández.

Getafe was coming off a win at Granada after three straight league matches without a win. The club from southern Madrid stayed in 10th place.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

