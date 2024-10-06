Published 20:16 IST, October 6th 2024
Real Madrid extends Carvajal's contract after tests show knee-ligament injury; Vinicius also hurt
Real Madrid said it agreed with Carvajal to extend his contract until June 2026 in an announcement made hours after the right back was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal grimaces in pain during the La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal in Madrid, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
