Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league

Three minutes into the encounter against southern Madrid adversary, Real Madrid took the lead thanks to a goal from Joselu; however, the hosts equalised through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th.Madrid now leads second-place Girona by six points after the draw. Girona will host fifth-place Athletic Bilbao.

Associated Press Television News
Luka Modric
Luka Modric challenges for the ball with Rayo's Alvaro Garcia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid at the Vallecas stadium | Image: AP
Real Madrid could see its Spanish league lead reduced after being held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Joselu put Madrid ahead only three minutes into the match against its southern Madrid rival, but the hosts equalized through Raúl de Tomás in the 27th.

The draw moved Madrid six points clear of second-place Girona, which visits fifth-place Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Third-place Barcelona, which won 2-1 at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a stoppage-time penalty kick converted by Robert Lewandowski, was eight points behind Madrid. Fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which routed Las Palmas 5-0 at home Saturday, was 11 points off the lead.

It was a disappointing result for Madrid against a Rayo team that had lost three consecutive league matches and hasn't won in seven straight.

Real Madrid remains unbeaten in its last 19 league games, with 14 wins and five draws. It failed to scored only once, in a 0-0 draw against Rayo in November.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

