In an intense La Liga showdown, Valencia and Real Madrid battled to a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Valencia took an early lead with goals from Hugo Duro in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk in the 30th minute. However, Real Madrid fought back valiantly with Vinicius Junior finding the net in injury time of the first half and later equalizing in the 76th minute. The match saw drama unfold with Jude Bellingham seeing red in the 90+9th minute after his goal was disallowed after a verbal-back and forth with the referee, shaping a compelling narrative at the Mestalla Stadium.

Real Madrid made an official statement after last night’s controversy against Valencia

Following referee Gil Manzano's decision to reject Jude Bellingham's game-winning goal against Valencia, Real Madrid responded formally. Hugo Duro's goal in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk's goal in the 30th minute gave Valencia a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes. But in the Mestalla, Los Merengues pulled off an incredible comeback, thanks to two goals from Vinicius Junior in the 45th and 76th minutes, respectively.

When Bellingham headed the ball into the net in the final seconds, it appeared as though Carlo Ancelotti's team had secured victory in a stunning change of events. However, controversy erupted when the final whistle blew while Brahim Diaz's cross was still in the air.

Real Madrid responded to the controversial choice by posting a statement on their official website outlining their position.

“An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid from beating Valencia at Mestalla. With the score at 2-2 and in the last play of the game, Brahim crossed into the box, and Bellingham headed home to make it 3-2.” “But the referee disallowed the goal, as he had blown for full-time when the Malagueño 's pass was still in the air. The LaLiga leaders deserved all three points but had to settle for a point after coming back from 2-0 down. Two goals from Vini Jr. tied the match, which was finally settled by Gil Manzano's decision.”

Jude Bellingham was shown a red card for questioning the referee's ruling.