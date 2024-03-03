English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw, condemning referee Gil Manzano's decision

Real Madrid fiercely reacts to 2-2 Valencia draw, denouncing referee Gil Manzano's 'Unprecedented Decision' in a succinct statement.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham | Image: X (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an intense La Liga showdown, Valencia and Real Madrid battled to a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Valencia took an early lead with goals from Hugo Duro in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk in the 30th minute. However, Real Madrid fought back valiantly with Vinicius Junior finding the net in injury time of the first half and later equalizing in the 76th minute. The match saw drama unfold with Jude Bellingham seeing red in the 90+9th minute after his goal was disallowed after a verbal-back and forth with the referee, shaping a compelling narrative at the Mestalla Stadium.

Also Read: How did Shreyas Iyer miss out on BCCI contract? MAJOR reason revealed

Advertisement

Real Madrid made an official statement after last night’s controversy against Valencia 

Following referee Gil Manzano's decision to reject Jude Bellingham's game-winning goal against Valencia, Real Madrid responded formally. Hugo Duro's goal in the 27th minute and Roman Yaremchuk's goal in the 30th minute gave Valencia a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes. But in the Mestalla, Los Merengues pulled off an incredible comeback, thanks to two goals from Vinicius Junior in the 45th and 76th minutes, respectively.

Advertisement

When Bellingham headed the ball into the net in the final seconds, it appeared as though Carlo Ancelotti's team had secured victory in a stunning change of events. However, controversy erupted when the final whistle blew while Brahim Diaz's cross was still in the air.

Real Madrid responded to the controversial choice by posting a statement on their official website outlining their position.

Advertisement

“An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid from beating Valencia at Mestalla. With the score at 2-2 and in the last play of the game, Brahim crossed into the box, and Bellingham headed home to make it 3-2.”

“But the referee disallowed the goal, as he had blown for full-time when the Malagueño 's pass was still in the air. The LaLiga leaders deserved all three points but had to settle for a point after coming back from 2-0 down. Two goals from Vini Jr. tied the match, which was finally settled by Gil Manzano's decision.”

Also Read: MLS: Messi, Suarez score a brace as Inter Miami routs Orlando City 5-0

Jude Bellingham was shown a red card for questioning the referee's ruling.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News26 minutes ago

  3. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News34 minutes ago

  5. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News37 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo