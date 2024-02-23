English
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024

Toni Kroos, the 34-year-old midfielder, has not played for Germany in three years, when the squad was eliminated in the round of 16 at the previous European Championship.

Associated Press Television News
Toni Kroos
Toni Kroos warming up prior the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at the Red Bull arena stadium | Image: AP
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said he has agreed to play for Germany again after a request from coach Julian Nagelsmann ahead of the home European Championship.

The 34-year-old Kroos has not played for Germany in three years since the team's exit in the round of 16 at the last European Championship.

“I will play for Germany again from March. Why? Because I was asked by the national team coach, I'm keen to do it and I am sure that much more is possible with the team at the Euros than most people believe!” Kroos wrote on Thursday on Instagram.

Germany has friendlies against France on March 23 and the Netherlands three days later. The host nation has been drawn against Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage at the European Championship, which starts on June 14.

