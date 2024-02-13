Kylian Mbappe applauds after the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park | Image: AP

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe might join Real Madrid when his PSG contract expires at the end of the 2023–2024 campaign. PSG has already begun looking for a standout talent to take the place of the sensational French player. Kylian Mbappe, one of the top players in the world, will not be extending his contract with the French club, making him a key target for large teams in Europe.

Also Read: PSG takes on Real Sociedad in the Champions League last 16

Advertisement

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid transfer rumour?

A significant revelation in the ongoing dispute has cast doubt on Kylian Mbappe's expected transfer to Real Madrid this summer. Initially set to join Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe's future now hangs in the balance as he considers his choices.

Advertisement

Recent sources claim that Mbappe and his management side are hesitant to accept Real Madrid's offer. The suggested conditions fail to meet expectations, creating concerns about the transfer's sustainability. Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's president, remains optimistic but understands the need for additional talks.

Mbappe's representatives are dissatisfied with Real Madrid's enforced deadline, indicating a lack of consensus on vital components. Despite Madrid's confidence in clinching the deal, Mbappe's choice remains unknown.

Advertisement

Previously, Mbappe chose to extend his stay at PSG rather than join Real Madrid. This decision allegedly affected Mbappe's relationship with the Spanish club. He is yet to decide the team he wants to play for next season, according to Madrid Xtra via The Athletic. Kylian Mbappe has been in top form this season, andReall Madrid have also been at their best, despite the fact that their squad having faced major injury concerns this season.

Mbappe's contract expires this summer, and the gifted attacker has demonstrated a reluctance to commit to PSG beyond his current terms. Despite the discussions, Mbappe continues to flourish on the pitch, scoring 30 goals and providing 7 assists in 29 matches this season.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe's hattrick vs Barcelona



We will never lose an El Clasico again pic.twitter.com/qdokhPk9If — 🏖️ (@JovanRMFC) February 5, 2024

Also Read: McTominay grabs late winner for Man United in 2-1 victory at Villa

Advertisement

Which players could Real Madrid sign if they fail to get Mbappe this summer?

Real Madrid may focus on Rasmus Hojlund, the emerging star at Manchester United, if their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland fail this summer. Juni Calafat, the top scout for Los Blancos, has reportedly been keeping a close eye on the Danish forward for a number of months, according to sources from Defensa Central (via centredevils).

Advertisement

Real Madrid is aggressively looking for a top-tier number nine in order to enhance their offensive lineup as they have failed to replace their star striker Karim Benzema, who left them last summer. So far, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Joselu have tried to fill the space with their incredible performances but Ancelotti will eye a perfect 9. Erling Haaland is also a target for them, even if Mbappe is still their first priority as the player will come for free and could end-up being the biggest bargain in football history. But if talks with either player fail, Hojlund becomes a competitive substitute.

The Manchester United striker is now on a roll and has attracted notice with his recent performances, especially after a bit of a difficult start at Old Trafford he was still seen very comfortable with the ball. In 29 matches, Hojlund has 11 goals and 2 assists, making him a compelling alternative for Real Madrid should their main objectives fail to materialize.

Advertisement