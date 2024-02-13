English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Real Madrid offer fails to convince Kylian Mbappe's circle, leading to delay in the process: REPORTS

Reports suggest that the transfer process for Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid faces delays as his entourage remains unconvinced by the offer.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe applauds after the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe might join Real Madrid when his PSG contract expires at the end of the 2023–2024 campaign. PSG has already begun looking for a standout talent to take the place of the sensational French player.  Kylian Mbappe, one of the top players in the world, will not be extending his contract with the French club, making him a key target for large teams in Europe.

Also Read: PSG takes on Real Sociedad in the Champions League last 16

Advertisement

What's the latest on Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid transfer rumour?

A significant revelation in the ongoing dispute has cast doubt on Kylian Mbappe's expected transfer to Real Madrid this summer. Initially set to join Los Blancos on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe's future now hangs in the balance as he considers his choices.

Advertisement

Recent sources claim that Mbappe and his management side are hesitant to accept Real Madrid's offer. The suggested conditions fail to meet expectations, creating concerns about the transfer's sustainability. Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's president, remains optimistic but understands the need for additional talks.

Mbappe's representatives are dissatisfied with Real Madrid's enforced deadline, indicating a lack of consensus on vital components. Despite Madrid's confidence in clinching the deal, Mbappe's choice remains unknown.

Advertisement

Previously, Mbappe chose to extend his stay at PSG rather than join Real Madrid. This decision allegedly affected Mbappe's relationship with the Spanish club. He is yet to decide the team he wants to play for next season, according to Madrid Xtra via The Athletic. Kylian Mbappe has been in top form this season, andReall Madrid have also been at their best, despite the fact that their squad having faced major injury concerns this season. 

Mbappe's contract expires this summer, and the gifted attacker has demonstrated a reluctance to commit to PSG beyond his current terms. Despite the discussions, Mbappe continues to flourish on the pitch, scoring 30 goals and providing 7 assists in 29 matches this season.

Advertisement

Also Read:  McTominay grabs late winner for Man United in 2-1 victory at Villa

Advertisement

Which players could Real Madrid sign if they fail to get Mbappe this summer? 

Real Madrid may focus on Rasmus Hojlund, the emerging star at Manchester United, if their efforts to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland fail this summer. Juni Calafat, the top scout for Los Blancos, has reportedly been keeping a close eye on the Danish forward for a number of months, according to sources from Defensa Central (via centredevils).

Advertisement

Real Madrid is aggressively looking for a top-tier number nine in order to enhance their offensive lineup as they have failed to replace their star striker Karim Benzema, who left them last summer. So far, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Joselu have tried to fill the space with their incredible performances but Ancelotti will eye a perfect 9.  Erling Haaland is also a target for them, even if Mbappe is still their first priority as the player will come for free and could end-up being the biggest bargain in football history. But if talks with either player fail, Hojlund becomes a competitive substitute.

The Manchester United striker is now on a roll and has attracted notice with his recent performances, especially after a bit of a difficult start at Old Trafford he was still seen very comfortable with the ball. In 29 matches, Hojlund has 11 goals and 2 assists, making him a compelling alternative for Real Madrid should their main objectives fail to materialize.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

12 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

12 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

12 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

12 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

12 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

12 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

12 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

13 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

16 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

19 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

19 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

19 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3.93 lakh car sales, 13.3% growth in PV January sales: FADA

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Sensex likely to hit 77,400 by December: Client Associates

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Sara Ali Khan Starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Akshay's Soorarai Pottru Remake Gets Its Title, 1st Look, Release Date

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. 'Indian media was very confident that it's going to be 5-0': Ian Bell

    Sports 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement