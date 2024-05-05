Watch - Real Madrid players and Carlo Ancelotti's WHOLESOME celebration after winning La Liga

Advertisement

Real Madrid were crowned the Champions of Spain for the 36th time in their history on Saturday as they won the La Liga crown with four games to spare after Girona came back to defeat Barcelona 4-2.

Coming into the weekend Real Madrid had an 11 point advantage over Barcelona in second spot and were well aware that if Madrid win their match against Cadiz and Barcelona drop points against Girona then Real Madrid will be crowned Champions.

As it turned out Real Madrid dismantled Cadiz 3-0 in a comfortable win at the Santiago Bernabeu which saw Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu all return to the scoresheet. The win took Real Madrid's tally to 87 points in 34 games and Barcelona's failure to win their clash against Girona meant that the La Liga trophy will be heading to Cibeles for the 36th time.

While, Real Madrid are focused on their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and have delayed their traditional celebrations until next Sunday, the Real Madrid players and Carlo Ancelotti did share a wholesome moment as they celebrated becoming the Spanish Champions in style.

In a video that has surfaced on Social Media, Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid players can be seen in a huddle together as they are on the top of their spirits after becoming the Spanish Champions.

⚪️🕺🏼 Carlo Ancelotti, celebrating with Real Madrid players.pic.twitter.com/5nWnfQiEeO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

This is Carlo Ancelotti's 6th league triumph of his career and his second La Liga title. Ever since returning to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has won every title possible with Real Madrid in past three seasons.

But for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti the job isn't done yet as they will be hosting Bayer Munich in the second leg of UEFA Champions League semi finals. The first leg in Munich finished 2-2 and the winner will progress to the finals of UEFA Champions League.