Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium | Image: AP

Following rumours that he will join Real Madrid at the conclusion of the season to complete one of the greatest transfer sagas in sports, Kylian Mbappe has been the talk of the town lately. Mbappe has been a standout player for PSG as his tenure with the team draws to an end. He has had the opportunity to play with players like Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and others. If he arrives next season, Real Madrid is expected to feature a star-studded roster, and the Spanish Giants will likely want to part with some of its top players to make way for the Frenchman.

Arda Guler could be loaned out in order to make room for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

With Kylian Mbappe's possible arrival approaching, Real Madrid is considering the possibility of loaning out striker Arda Guler. Several teams are interested in signing the talented Turkish player when he becomes available, according to reports from the Spanish source Fichajes.net.

Arda Guler, who attracted a lot of notice for his outstanding play for the Turkish club Fenerbahce the previous season, arrived to Los Blancos at the beginning of this campaign, supposedly for a price of €20 million. Notably, he was the first Turkish player to wear the giants of Spain's jerseys.

But the 19-year-old's preseason suffered a setback when he sustained a meniscus injury that kept him out of action for a long time. Eventually, in January 2024, he made his Real Madrid debut in a Copa del Rey triumph against Arandina. Later that month, he made his La Liga debut by substituting in for Villarreal.

The 19-year-old Arda Guler has struggled to get consistent playing time at Real Madrid even after regaining full fitness. Guler has made just five appearances, four of which have been as substitutes, and has not scored or assisted. Instead, manager Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to use other offensive alternatives including Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. Joselu, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz.

Arda Guler's chances of getting playing time may further decline with the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe, which might hinder his growth. Real Madrid is actively looking for interested parties to loan out the talented young player as a result, understanding the value of consistent playing time for his development.

Reports, however, indicate that Guler is committed to sticking with the team and fighting for a position in the lineup. Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid, will make the final choice over Guler's future, which will ultimately determine how the player develops with the team.