Real Madrid are gunning to win their record 15th UEFA Champions League title in Wembley on 1st June as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the final.

But their preparations for the Champions League final have taken a hit as they have received a Brutal Injury blow to one of their star players.

Real Madrid have had some major injury woes this season with ACL injuries to players like Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba and constant injuries to other players in the squad. Despite all the injuries, Carlo Ancelotti and his side have managed to win La Liga quite comfortably and have reached the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid's BRUTAL BLOW ahead of UCL Final

In a brutal blow to Real Madrid, their star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who was diagnosed with a stress injury in the foot post their Champions League semi final second leg against Bayern Munich will reportedly not return in time for the Champions League Final.

According to Spanish news outled Marca, Aurelien Tchouameni is doing everything in his power toi play in the final but is unlikely to return in time for the UCL final. Marca have further reported that he will be fit for the Euros that are starting from June 14th in Germany but will miss the finals.

⚪️🇫🇷 Still zero defeats for Real Madrid in all games started by Aurelien Tchouaméni this season.



30 games, 0 defeats. pic.twitter.com/Jfoq0lI9CV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

If Aurelien Tchouameni does end up missing the Champions League final then it will come as a huge blow to Los Blancos as he is one of the most important pieces for Carlo Ancelotti and especially the team's defence.

Aurelien Tchouameni's value from the side cannot be understated as Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last 30 games the French midfielder has participated in. Hence, Real Madrid fans will be hoping that their club can cope in their star man's absence.

Who will Carlo Ancelotti play in place of Aurelien Tchouameni

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that Real Madrid are able to recover Aurelien Tchouameni otherwise he will have the headache of finding a replacement.

While the obvious choice and most logical replacement is Eduardo Camavinga, given that it is a final, Carlo Ancelotti can also opt for Luka Modric in the midfield.

