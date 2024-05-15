Advertisement

La Liga 2023-24 Champions Real Madrid will take on Alaves at home on Wednesday May 14th. Real Madrid were crowned La Liga Champions last weekend and are expected to rotate their side for this league fixture as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley on June 1st.

Where will Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga match be played?

The Liga match between Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga will be played at Real Madrid’s home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga will be played at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday, May 14th.

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga in India?

The clash of the giants, Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga will be live telecasted in India on Sports 18.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be broadcast live on ESPN +. The Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app and Fubo TV.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming on the Premier Sports Player. The live broadcast of La Liga in UK will take place on Premier Sports.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Alaves La Liga live streaming in Australia on Optus sport.