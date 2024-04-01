Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:32 IST
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match live in India, US, & UK?
Ahead of the start of the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga match, let's find out how to watch the live. Get hold of the details given.
Following a long international break, the club action has begun to roll back. In the process, La Liga leaders Real Madrid are scheduled to descend again. They will take on the Atheltic Club, who needs something from this game to stay in the top-4 zone. Therefore, an intriguing contest is scheduled to take place, let's take note of the live streaming details and find out how to catch the action live.
When will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match in La Liga take place?
The Real Madrid vs Athletic Club La Liga match kicks off on Saturday, April 1, 2024, at 12:30 AM IST.
Where will the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club match in La Liga take place?
The Real Madrid vs Athletic Club will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Spain.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming in India?
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Telecast in India?
The live telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming in the US?
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming will be available on ESPN Deportes in USA. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV.
How to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming via Optus Sport.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:32 IST
