English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming: How to watch Madrid derby live in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga match, let's find out how to watch the Madrid derby live. Get hold of the details.

Republic Sports Desk
Jude Bellingham in action
Jude Bellingham in action | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The second leg of the Madrid derby is scheduled to take place today. Real Madrid are currently at the top of the table and have and currently have a 10-point lead over their noisy neighbors, Atletico Madrid. However, Los Blancos' only loss in the league has been inflicted by Atleti. Therefore, Real have a score to settle. 

The Royal Whites will miss the services of Aurelian Tchouameni today, who reached the Yellow card limit against Getafe in the last matchday. Plus, the in form Rudiger will also miss out owing to an injury. Camavinga and Nacho might get the start up front. For the goals, RM will heavily rely on the delivery of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Moreover, the focus would again be on Jude Bellingham. For Atletico, Depay, Saul, and Witsel would be in prime focus.

Advertisement

Thus, with an intriguing contest in the awaits, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Sibani, Pooja eager to play an encore against Bangladesh

Advertisement

When is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match taking place?

RM vs ATM will be played on February 5, Monday.

Advertisement

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match taking place?

RM vs ATM will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Advertisement

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match start?

RM vs ATM will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read | Eden Hazard opens up about tough spell at Real Madrid post retirement

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live telecast in India?

RM vs ATM will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in India?

RM vs ATM will be streamed live on the JioCinema App and website in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Lunin, Mendy, Nacho, Camavinga, Vazquez, Bellingham, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Vinicius, Joselu

Atletico Madrid Probable XI: Oblak, Mandava, Hermoso, Witsel, Riquelme, Saul, Barrios, Vermeeren, Llorente, Correa, Depay

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

7 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

7 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

7 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

13 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

16 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement