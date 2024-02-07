Advertisement

The second leg of the Madrid derby is scheduled to take place today. Real Madrid are currently at the top of the table and have and currently have a 10-point lead over their noisy neighbors, Atletico Madrid. However, Los Blancos' only loss in the league has been inflicted by Atleti. Therefore, Real have a score to settle.

The Royal Whites will miss the services of Aurelian Tchouameni today, who reached the Yellow card limit against Getafe in the last matchday. Plus, the in form Rudiger will also miss out owing to an injury. Camavinga and Nacho might get the start up front. For the goals, RM will heavily rely on the delivery of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Moreover, the focus would again be on Jude Bellingham. For Atletico, Depay, Saul, and Witsel would be in prime focus.

Thus, with an intriguing contest in the awaits, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match taking place?

RM vs ATM will be played on February 5, Monday.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match taking place?

RM vs ATM will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 match start?

RM vs ATM will start at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live telecast in India?

RM vs ATM will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in India?

RM vs ATM will be streamed live on the JioCinema App and website in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in US?

Fans in the US can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on ESPN+

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 live streaming in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2023-24 game?

Real Madrid Probable XI: Lunin, Mendy, Nacho, Camavinga, Vazquez, Bellingham, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Vinicius, Joselu

Atletico Madrid Probable XI: Oblak, Mandava, Hermoso, Witsel, Riquelme, Saul, Barrios, Vermeeren, Llorente, Correa, Depay

