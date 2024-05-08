Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni post first leg of UCL semis | Image:AP

Advertisement

Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich in a massive Champions League semi final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Both teams are heading into the contest high on confidence after a 2-2 draw in Munich last week in the second leg.

While Leroy Sane and Harry Kane scored for Bayern Munich in first leg, Real Madrid’s charge was kept alive by a Vinicius Jr brace. With the score at 2-2, the equation is simple, winner of the second leg will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1st.

Advertisement

Where will Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final match be played?

The Champions League semi final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

Advertisement

When will Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final match be played?

The Champions League semi final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday 8th May at 21:00 CET. (9th May 12:30 AM, IST)

Advertisement

Also Read | How can Chelsea still qualify for Europa League?

How do I watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final in India?

The Champions League semi final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be broadcasted in India on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final second leg live streaming in India on the Sony Liv app

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in USA?

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in USA will take place on Paramount +. The live telecast will take place on CBS Sports.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe STORMS OFF interview when asked about Real Madrid

Advertisement

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of London Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports 1.

Advertisement

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi final live streaming in Australia on Stan Sport.