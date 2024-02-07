English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

Real Madrid vs Getafe Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match in India, UK & US?

Ahead of the start of the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match, let's figure out how to watch the match live. Read on to get hold of the details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham | Image:AP
In a highly anticipated La Liga fixture, Getafe will face off against Real Madrid at the Coliseum. Real Madrid enters the match as a dominant force in the league, boasting an impressive win probability. Getafe is expected to put up a valiant fight, and with both teams contending for vital points, the encounter promises intense football action.

3 things you need to know

  • Real Madrid vs Getafe  will take place on February 2, 2024
  • The match will be held at Coliseum
  • Real Madrid are currently second on the league table

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live. 

Q. On what date will the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid and Getafe   La Liga match will be played on February 2, 2024

Q. Where will the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match be played?

The Real Madrid and Getafe  La Liga will be played at the Coliseum in Spain.

Q. At what time will the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid and Getafe La Liga match will start at  1:30 AM IST.

Q. Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match?

The Real Madrid and Getafe La Liga match will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India.

Q. How do I watch Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga match live streaming?

The Real Madrid and Getafe La Liga match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Q. How do I watch Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2023-24 match live streaming in the USA?

GF vs RM will be streamed live on ESPN+ in the USA at 3:00 PM ET.

Q. How do I watch the Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga 2023-24 match live streaming in the UK?

UK fans can catch Getafe vs Real Madrid on Viaplay Sports 2 and Viaplay UK at 9:00 PM BST.

Q. What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Real Madrid vs Getafe   La Liga game?

Getafe possible starting lineup:
Soria; Suarez; Djene, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:15 IST

