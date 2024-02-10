Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Betis and Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin stadium | Image: AP

The top 2 in the La Liga table 2023/24 will battle it out today to make to take away the much-needed momentum. Real Madrid are currently leading the race however, only two points separate them from the second-positioned side Girona. It is a unique season for Girona, where they have emerged as the contenders for the top prize in Spain. They are at a position where they could smell the possibility of a memorable La Liga win, but the daunting challenge in the form of Real Madrid could push them away from their aim. Till now Girona have endured only one loss, and that also came against the Los Blancos.

An intriguing contest is in awaits as both the teams need the victory at any cost. Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match be taking place?

The Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match will be played on Saturday, February 10.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to match the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match in India?

The Real Madrid vs Girona LaLiga match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

How to match the live streaming of Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Real Madrid vs Girona LA Liga match live streaming on Viaplay, ITVX and LaLigaTV.

How to match the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch Real Madrid vs Girona live streaming on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga game?

Real Madrid Likely Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham, Rdorygo, Vinicius Junior

Girona Likely Line-up: Paulo Gazzaniga, Yan Couto, Juanpe, Eric Garcia, Miguel Gutierrez, Savio, Valery Fernandez, Aleix Garcia, Ivan Martin, Viktor Tsigankov, Artem Dovbyk