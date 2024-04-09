×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to watch UCL Semifinals in India, UK, US & AUS?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Take a look at the live streaming and live telecast high-stakes clash that will take place at Santiago Bernabeu.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It will be a clash of the titans when Manchester City visits Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the UEFA Champions League Semifinals leg one of two. While City seeks to defend their first Champions League title, Madrid hopes to win the competition a record 15 times. For Carlo Ancelotti, who will play in his 200th Champions League game, Madrid must pull off a miracle to stay ahead. The host team has an advantage and a strong probability of sweeping the high-stakes encounter. But City, managed by Pep Guardiola, will not give up without a fight. Take a look at the live streaming information for the UCL Semifinal matchup. 

Also Read: Real Madid star makes special request to fans ahead of UCL Quarterfinal clash with Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming take place? 

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming kicks off on Wednesday, March 10th, 2024, at 012:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming take place? 

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Real Madrid well rested to take on Manchester City in Carlo Ancelotti’s 200th Champions League game

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Telecast via Paramount+, UniMas, ViX, Univision, TUDN.com and app. The match will kick off at 03:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the Discovery+ app. The match-up will kick off at 07:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, April 9. 

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via Stan Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT. 

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Potential Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

