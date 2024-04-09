Bernardo Silva celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

It will be a clash of the titans when Manchester City visits Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the UEFA Champions League Semifinals leg one of two. While City seeks to defend their first Champions League title, Madrid hopes to win the competition a record 15 times. For Carlo Ancelotti, who will play in his 200th Champions League game, Madrid must pull off a miracle to stay ahead. The host team has an advantage and a strong probability of sweeping the high-stakes encounter. But City, managed by Pep Guardiola, will not give up without a fight. Take a look at the live streaming information for the UCL Semifinal matchup.

Also Read: Real Madid star makes special request to fans ahead of UCL Quarterfinal clash with Manchester City

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming, English Premier League Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming take place?

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming kicks off on Wednesday, March 10th, 2024, at 012:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming take place?

Advertisement

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Also Read: Real Madrid well rested to take on Manchester City in Carlo Ancelotti’s 200th Champions League game

Advertisement

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Telecast via Paramount+, UniMas, ViX, Univision, TUDN.com and app. The match will kick off at 03:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 9.

Advertisement

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. The Live Stream of the match will be available via the Discovery+ app. The match-up will kick off at 07:00 PM GMT on Tuesday, April 9.

Advertisement

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming via Stan Sport. The match will kick off from 07:00 AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Premier League Match: Predicted XIs

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Advertisement

Potential Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden