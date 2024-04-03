×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 10:50 IST

Relegation-fighting Burnley lets lead slip away in 1-1 draw with Wolves

Rayan Ait-Nouri denied Burnley a much-needed win as Wolverhampton came back to draw 1-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jacob Bruun Larsen volleyed Burnley ahead in the 37th minute at Turf Moor, only for Ait-Noori to score his third goal in four games in first-half stoppage time.

Vincent Kompany’s team pushed for a winner that would have moved it one point behind 18th-place Luton, but had to settle for a draw that saw it cut further adrift of safety after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Fulham.

Despite an unbeaten run of four games, second-from-bottom Burnley is now six points off Forest in 17th, while Luton has a game in hand.

Larsen, who is on loan from Hoffenheim, opened the scoring by volleying Dara O’Shea’s pass into the far corner beyond Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Wolves leveled three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Ait-Nouri headed home from Pablo Sarabia’s free kick.

Earlier in the game, Burnley fans in one part of the stadium had to be evacuated because of a strip of metal hanging from the roof.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 10:50 IST

