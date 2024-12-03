Religious Beliefs Put Two Captains In Spotlight During Premier League's Rainbow Laces Campaign

Harvey Barnes and Marc Guehi battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park | Image: AP Photo

The captains of two English Premier League teams are in the spotlight for their choices last weekend when the competition celebrated LGBTQ+ inclusion in its campaign to promote equality and diversity.

Rainbow-colored captain armbands were issued to the 20 clubs for matches last weekend and the upcoming midweek round.

Ipswich's Sam Morsy was the only captain in action who didn't wear the rainbow armband, with the club saying he made the decision “due to his religious beliefs.”

Morsy, a British-born Egypt midfielder, is a practising Muslim.

Ipswich said it “respect(s) the decision” of Morsy but is “committed to being a fully inclusive club."

“We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected, both on and off the pitch," Ipswich said.

Crystal Palace will play Ipswich on Tuesday and its captain, Marc Guehi, wore a rainbow armband bearing the words “I love Jesus” on it during the match against Newcastle on Saturday. A heart was used instead of the word “love.”

The England defender, who is a devout Christian, could face punishment if it is judged to be a religious slogan. The laws of the game allow “initiative slogans/emblems” but don't allow “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

The league's Rainbow Laces campaign, introduced in 2013, is in partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and includes a range of activities to “highlight community and education initiatives designed to encourage discussion and promote allyship with LGBTQ+ communities,” the competition said. Rainbow Laces branding is widely visible within stadiums on things like corner flags and ball plinths.