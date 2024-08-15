Published 12:25 IST, August 15th 2024
Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona.Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable.
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany | Image: AP
