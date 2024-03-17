Advertisement

Jude Bellingham has been a revelation for Real Madrid since his arrival last summer. Wearing the famed number 5 shirt once worn by Zinedine Zidane, the English phenomenon has enthralled football fans all over the world. Bellingham exemplifies on-field prowess with his flawless scoring, assisting, and mesmerising abilities. His smooth adjustment to the squad demonstrates his exceptional talent and drive. As he continues to make his mark, Bellingham's journey points to greatness in Real Madrid's rich history.

Pep Guardiola tried his best to convince Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola reportedly held a three-hour talk to persuade Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City during the previous summer transfer window. Bellingham, who made waves with his €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Madrid, has emerged as one of the season's prominent athletes. He has had a major impression since joining the Spanish giants, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 31 games across all competitions.

The English midfielder has already enjoyed success at Real Madrid, winning the Supercopa de Espana, and is presently leading their drive to the top of the La Liga rankings, leading by a comfortable seven points. Their next hurdle comes in the form of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match versus Manchester City.

Interestingly, had things turned out differently, Bellingham might have been wearing Manchester City's colours instead of Los Blancos for this forthcoming match. According to Cadena Sur, Guardiola was interested in signing the midfielder while he was still at Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola personally spent three hours in negotiations with Bellingham, describing his vision for the team and proposing favourable contract conditions. Despite City's attempts, the 20-year-old decided to join Real Madrid, signing a six-year contract. Since his arrival, Bellingham has seamlessly integrated into Carlo Ancelotti's squad, assuming a pivotal role as they vie for domestic and European honors. Beyond his notable contributions on the scoresheet, his leadership qualities and adaptability have proven invaluable to Los Blancos, with his versatility showcased in various midfield roles and occasionally as a secondary striker throughout the season.

17 yo Jude Bellingham vs Man City. Save me mate pic.twitter.com/9g9p5jpBhb — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC)

Notably, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to renew their rivalry in the UEFA Champions League for the third consecutive year. In the previous encounters, both sides emerged victorious once during the knockout stages.

Real Madrid clinched a thrilling 6-5 aggregate victory over City in the 2021-22 season semi-final, ultimately lifting their 14th UCL trophy. Conversely, City secured a commanding 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos in last season's semi-final, culminating in their historic treble triumph. Analyzing their head-to-head record, City marginally hold the upper hand, having won four out of their ten encounters, with Real Madrid securing victory in three matches, and three ending in draws.

Both teams showcased their dominance in the group stages, with Manchester City winning all six matches and Real Madrid mirroring their feat. In the Round of 16, City defeated FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate, while Real Madrid overcame RB Leipzig with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.