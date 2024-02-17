Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, widely hailed as the greatest footballers of all time, have undeniably left an indelible mark on the sport. Messi's astounding 8 Ballon d'Or titles and Ronaldo's impressive 5 reflect their exceptional skill and impact. Their combined dominance over two decades has captivated the global footballing stage, setting new benchmarks and thrilling fans with their unparalleled talent and achievements.

Jose Mourinho on whether the 2010 Ballon d’Or was robbed or not

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Real Madrid and Inter Milan, has added his voice to the heated debate about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or victories. The Portuguese strategist categorically backed both football legends, rejecting the idea that Messi's victory against Wesley Sneijder in the 2010 award was unjust.

The esteemed midfielder for Inter Milan and the Netherlands, Wesley Sneijder, has long maintained that he was wrongfully eliminated from the 2010 Ballon d'Or. Sneijder was beaten by Messi for the coveted award, even though he helped Mourinho's Inter Milan win the treble and the Netherlands place second in the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Sneijder's manager during that incredible season, Mourinho, denied the Dutchman's claims that he was not given the prize. Defending Messi's victory over Sneijder in 2010 from any injustice, the former AS Roma manager Rio Ferdinand stressed in an interview with the Vibe with Five podcast that Messi and Ronaldo earned every Ballon d'Or they were awarded. Jose Mourinho said:

“I don’t like to say it robbed. Who won it? Messi? So, not robbed. But Wesley did the treble, the Champions League winner, I think the World Cup final in the same season. So Wesley should be there at least in the top 3, but when in the last generation, when Cristiano [Ronaldo], Messi, they win the Ballon d’Or, it’s never robbed.”

🚨 "Was the Ballon d'or robbed from Wesley Sneijder in 2010 do you think?"



Jose Mourinho 🗣️ : I don't like to say that it was robbed, but who won it? Messi?



"Yes"



Jose Mourinho 🗣️ : Ah no, then no robbed.pic.twitter.com/yfZ1rJqEmu — Max Stéph (@maxstephh) February 16, 2024

Jose Mourinho was removed of his managerial responsibilities last month at AS Roma following a turbulent time of the team's problems in Serie A. Even though the former Chelsea manager won the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season with the team, Daniele De Rossi took over as manager.

Since he does not currently hold a managerial role, Mourinho is actively looking for his next football endeavour. He recently came clean about turning down many job offers when he was at Roma, demonstrating his resolve to locate the ideal chance for his next management venture.