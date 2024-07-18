Published 11:56 IST, July 18th 2024
Rookie Federico Redondo Scores First Two Goals, Sparks Inter Miami To 3-1 Victory Over Toronto
Rookie Federico Redondo scored the first two goals of his career in the second half after assisting on a first-half score by Diego Gómez and Inter Miami posted a 3-1 victory over Toronto.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Federico Redondo celebrates after he scored his team’s third goal against Paraguay during South America’s under-23 pre-Olympic tournament soccer match at Brigido Iriarte stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:56 IST, July 18th 2024